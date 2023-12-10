Google News
Billam-Smith vs Masternak results, full fight card

Chris Billam-Smith defends WBO cruiserweight title against Mateusz Masternak live from BIC in Bournemouth, England

Parviz Iskenderov
Stream Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak live results from Bournemouth, England
Chris Billam-Smith and Mateusz Masternak at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at BIC in Bournemouth, England | Boxxer/Lawrence Lustig

Chris Billam-Smith and Mateusz Masternak square off in the main event live stream from BIC in Bournemouth, England on Sunday, December 10. The world championship bout pits British WBO cruiserweight champion against contender of Poland. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Epsom, England’s 33-year-old Chris Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt. 36-year-old Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KOs) of Iwaniska, Poland fights for his first world title.

The co-main event features former Team GB member Ben Whittaker (4-0, 3 KOs) of West Bromwich, West Midlands up against Albania-born Italy-based Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj (11-2-1, 3 KOs). The pair meets in an eight-rounder at at light heavyweight.

Among Billam-Smith vs Masternak undercard bouts, British 2020 Olympic Gold medallist Lauren Price (5-0, 1 KOs) of Newport, Wales faces off Silvia Bortot (11-3-1, 3 KOs) of Motta di Livenza, Italy in an eight-rounder at welterweight. As well, local Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KOs) and London’s Kingsley Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KOs) go head-to-head in a ten-rounder with the vacant English super welterweight title on the line.

Also on the card, Michael McKinson (25-1, 4 KOs) of Portsmouth, England and Musah Lawson (11-0, 9 KOs) of Accra, Ghana clash in a 10-rounder at welterweight. Plus, Francesca Hennessy (1-0, 1 KOs) of Sevenoaks, England and Lucrecia Belen Arrieta (6-5) of Adelia Maria, Argentina battle it out in a six-rounder at bantamweight. In addition, Lewis Edmondson (7-0, 3 KOs) of Southampton, England takes on Dmytro Fedas (8-4-2, 5 KOs) of Nataline, Ukraine in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Monday, December 11.

Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak start time

United States

Broadcast: Peacock
Date: Sunday, December 10
Time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, December 10
Time: 6 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Monday, December 11
Time: 5 am AEDT

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location

Billam-Smith vs Masternak fight card

Get Billam-Smith vs Masternak full fight card and results below.

  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Billam-Smith’s WBO cruiserweight title
  • Ben Whittaker vs. Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj, 8 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Lauren Price vs. Silvia Bortot, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Lee Cutler vs. Kingsley Egbunike, 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant English super welterweight title
  • Michael McKinson vs. Musah Lawson, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Francesca Hennessy vs. Lucrecia Belen Arrieta, 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Lewis Edmondson vs. Dmytro Fedas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak results

  • Michael McKinson def. Musah Lawson by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 99-91)
  • Francesca Hennessy def. Lucrecia Belen Arrieta by points (59-55)
  • Lee Cutler def. Kingsley Egbunike by unanimous decision (97-93, 97-93, 96-95)
  • Lauren Price def. Silvia Bortot by points (80-72)
  • Ben Whittaker def. Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj by TKO (R4)
  • Chris Billam-Smith def. Mateusz Masternak by RTD (R8)
