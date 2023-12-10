Google News
Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis full fight video highlights

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney bests Regis Prograis to claim WBC 140-pound title live from San Francisco

Parviz Iskenderov

Devin Haney and Regis Prograis squared off in the main event live from Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, December 9. The contest featured Bay Area former undisputed lightweight champion up against WBC super lightweight champion of NOLA.

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Haney moved up a weight class and was looking to conquer a new division. Two-time world champion Prograis put his WBC 140-pound belt on the line for the second time.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. Haney came out on top by decision, sending Prograis to the canvas with a right hand in the third round along the way. All three scores were 120-107.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Devin Haney improved to 31-0, 15 KOs, remained undefeated and became a new WBC super lightweight king. The 25-year-old native of San Francisco, California became a two-division world champion.

Regis Prograis dropped to 29-2, 24 KOs, which snapped his five-win streak. The 34-year-old native of New Orleans, Louisiana failed his second defense and lost the title.

Both fighters make their second ring appearance for the year.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 10.

Get Haney vs Prograis full fight card results.

