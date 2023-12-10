Google News
Nasrat Haqparast TKO’s Jamie Mullarkey in first round at UFC Vegas 83

UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

Nasrat Haqparast collected his third win in a row on Saturday, December 9, when he faced Jamie Mullarkey at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair squared off in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The native of Hamburg, Germany claimed the victory against his Australian opponent via TKO, dropping him to the canvas with a big left hand and finishing with a barrage of punches. Referee Keith Peterson called it a day at 1 minute and 44 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Nasrat Haqparast, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco, improved to 16-5. Jamie Mullarkey of Central Coast, New South Wales dropped to 17-7.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 10.

