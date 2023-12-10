Google News
Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez full fight video highlights

UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 83 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 9. The contest featured No. 7-ranked bantamweight contender of China up against No. 14 of the United States.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. Yadong defeated Gutierrez by unanimous decision. The scores were 50-44, 50-45 and 50-45.

With the victory, California-based 26-year-old Song Yadong improved to 21-7-1 and secured his second win in a row. 32-year-old Chris Gutierrez of Greenville, Texas dropped to 20-6-2.

Check out Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Song vs Gutierrez full fight video highlights

Chris Gutierrez makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Song Yadong.

Fight time.

Fight action.

Verdict.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 10.

Get UFC Vegas 83: Song vs Gutierrez full fight card results.

