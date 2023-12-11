David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko date, time, how to watch, undercard

David Morrell and Sena Agbeko battle it out in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, December 16. The contest features Cuba-born unbeaten local star up against Ghanaian contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based 25-year-old southpaw Morell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Clara, Cuba brings to the ring his WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight belt and makes the fifth defense of his title. Nashville, Tennessee-based 31-year-old Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) of Accra, Ghana looks to cause an upset and eyes his sixth win in a row.

The co-main event pits Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York against Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in a rematch. Colbert won their first fight in March by unanimous decision. Valenzuela did not agree with the outcome. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico defends his title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In addition, Robert Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) of Gilroy, California takes on fellow former world champion Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko live stream on Showtime, which is available as part of a bundled offering with Paramount+. The date is Saturday, December 16. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko start time in UK

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko live stream information for the United Kingdom is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, December 17. The start time is scheduled for 2 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 4:30 am GMT.

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko start time in Australia

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Sunday, December 17. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3:30 pm AEDT.

Stream Morrell vs Agbeko with VPN

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Morrell vs Agbeko undercard

Among the bouts featured on Morrell vs Agbeko undercard, Las Vegas-based Dominican southpaw Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOS) and Ector Madera (11-0, 6 KOs) of Stockton, California square off in an eight-round bout at super lightweight. As well, Kyrone Davis (17-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey and Cruse Stewart (8-2, 6 KOs) of Rock Island, Illinois go head to head in an eight-round bout at middleweight.

Plus, Michael Angeletti (9-0, 7 KOs) of NOLA and Angel Antonio Contreras (13-7-2, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico clash in an eight-round bout at bantamweight. In addition, Shawn McCalman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Denver, Colorado and Cristian Olivas (22-9, 19 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico go toe-to-toe in an eight-round bout at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Joey Spencer (16-1, 10 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan faces Marcelo Fabian Bzowski (11-24-4) of Avellaneda, Argentina in a six-round bout at middleweight, Charles Harris Jr (7-1, 6 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska takes on Marlin Sims (8-2, 4 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in a six-round bout at lightweight and Lawrence King (13-1, 11 KOs) of San Bernardino, California meets Alex Theran (23-12, 15 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a six-round bout at light heavyweight.

Rounding out the card, Jose Chollet (2-0, 2 KOs) of San Diego, California goes up against Lyle McFarlane (2-2, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma in a four-round bout at super lightweight and John Easter (5-0, 5 KOs) of South Carolina fights an opponent to be named in a four-round bout at super middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Morrell vs Agbeko fight card

The current Morrell vs Agbeko fight card looks as the following:

Main card

David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard