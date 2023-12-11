Jake Paul vs Andre August date, time, how to watch, undercard

Jake Paul is back in the ring on Friday, December 15, when he faces Andre August in the main event at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds boxing match at cruiserweight. The bout headlines Most Valuable Prospects 4.

Going through the ropes for the third time this year, Dorado, Puerto Rico-based Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) is looking for his second win in a row. The 26-year-old Cleveland native last fought in August, when he defeated former UFC star Nate Diaz by unanimous decision.

Houston-based Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for 2023. The 35-year-old native of Beaumont, Texas was in action also in August, when he scored a unanimous decision against Brandon Martin and made his successful ring return after almost four years of absence.

In the co-main event, undefeated Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey faces former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia. The pair battles it out the vacant WBC super middleweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 16.

Jake Paul vs Andre August start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream on DAZN. The date is Friday, December 15. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

Jake Paul vs Andre August start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 16. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:30 am GMT.

Jake Paul vs Andre August start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 16. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2:30 pm AEDT.

Paul vs August undercard

Among the bouts featured on Paul vs August undercard, Yoenis Tellez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba and Miami-based Livan Navarro (15-1, 9 KOs) of Havana, Cuba square off at super welterweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Continental Latin Americas title at stake.

Plus, Lorenzo Medina (8-0, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida takes on Joshua Temple (12-2, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

Among the prelims, Zachary Randolph (9-3-1, 3 KOs) of West Virginia meets Michael Manna (7-5, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a six-round bout at cruiserweight. Also on the card, Elijah Flores (6-0, 2 KOs) of The Bronx, New York clashes with New Orleans-based Javier Mayoral (6-3-1, 1 KOs) of Loreto, Mexico in a six-round bout at welterweight.

In addition, Alexander Gueche (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harbor City, California goes up against Clayton Ward (1-0, 1 KOs) of Cypress, Texas in a four-round bout at bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Xavier Bocanegra (3-0, 2 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas fights a to be announced opponent in a four-round bout at featherweight.

Paul vs August fight card

The current Paul vs August fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Andre August, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBC super middleweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title

Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims