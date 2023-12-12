Google News
Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards date, time, how to watch, undercard

Rodriguez vs Edwards: 12-round flyweight title unification live from Glendale, Arizona

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Jesse Rodriguez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards battle it out in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, December 16. The contest features WBO champion of the United States up against IBF champion of the UK. The pair squares off in a 12-round world championship unification.

23-year-old Jesse Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas claimed the title in April, when he defeated Cristian Gonzalez by unanimous decision. 27-year-old Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) of Sutton, England won his previous bout in June by UD against Andres Campos and made the fourth successful defense of his belt.

The co-main event pits Indio, California-based former unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) of Chust, Uzbekistan against Mexican southpaw Kevin Gonzalez (29-0-1, 13 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa. The pair goes toe-to-toe in the WBA super bantamweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, British Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (5-0 4 KOs) of Birmingham, England puts his WBC International flyweight title on the line in a 10-round bout against Rocco Santomauro (22-2 6 KOs) of Duarte, California. In addition, Peter McGrail (8-0 5 KOs) of Liverpool and Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1 8 KOs) of Detroit clash in a 10-round bout with the WBA Continental super bantamweight title at stake.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

Table of contents

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 16. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:55 pm ET / 7:55 pm PT.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards start time in UK

Boxing fans in the United Kingdom can watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 17. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:55 am GMT.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, December 17. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2:55 pm AEDT.

Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard

Among the bouts featured on Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard, British southpaw Junaid Bostan (7-0 6 KOs) of Rotherham, Yorkshire goes up against Detroit’s Gordie Russ II (6-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout at super welterweight. As well, Joe McGrail (7-0 3 KOs) of Liverpool faces Los Angeles native Edgar Ortiz Jr (8-4-2, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout at featherweight.

Plus, Mexico’s Arturo Popoca (11-0-1, 7 KOs) takes on Las Vegas-based Carlos Mujica (8-3, 2 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela in an eight-round bout at super bantamweight. Rounding out the card, Albert Gonzalez (6-0, 2 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California meets Alexis Eduardo Molina (9-2-1, 5 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-round bout at featherweight.

Rodriguez vs Edwards full fight card

The current Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBO flyweight title, Edwards’ IBF flyweight title
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA super bantamweight title eliminator
  • Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Continental super bantamweight title

Preliminary card

  • Junaid Bostan vs. Gordie Russ II, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Joe McGrail vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Arturo Popoca vs. Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Alexis Eduardo Molina, 6 rounds, featherweight
