Countdown to UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington – Full Episode

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

MMANewsUFCVideos
Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 296 Countdown features welterweight champion Leon Edwards and two-time title challenger Colby Covington ahead of their main event bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16.

The full episode also features flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Brandon Royval. The bout serves as the co-main event.

Also featured Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson. The pair goes head to head in the main card bout at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, UFC 296 airs on Sunday, December 17.

