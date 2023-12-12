UFC 296 Embedded 1: We play games & stuff

UFC 296 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16. The fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Leon Edwards defends his UFC welterweight title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his UFC flyweight belt against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card, Shavkat Rakhmonov faces Stephen Thompson at welterweight, Tony Ferguson takes on Paddy Pimblett at lightweight and Vicente Luque meets Ian Machado Garry at welterweight.

UFC 296 Embedded 1 features Leon Edwards, Paddy Pimblett, Stephen Thompson, Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval and Colby Covington as they train, get ready and preview their respective bouts.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 17.