Jaime Munguia: I am fully prepared & trained to knock John Ryder out

Jaime Munguia goes up against John Ryder at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27. The pair meets in the 12-round super middleweight main event bout live on DAZN.

Former WBO super welterweight champion Munguia (40-0, 33 KOs) last fought in June, when he defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision. Undefeated 27-year-old native of Tijuana, Mexico faces British 35-year-old former two-time title challenger Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs), who looks to return to winning ways, after dropping a unanimous decision against reigning undisputed 168-pound king Canelo Alvarez in May.

“I am thankful to Golden Boy and to Zanfer for this opportunity,” Munguia said at a media day. “Ryder is a great opponent and I know that this fight will open many doors.”

“I am not desperate for a knockout of John Ryder. I feel like I have the capabilities and I am fully prepared and trained to knock him out. If it happens, it will happen naturally.”

Last week Munguia announced that the hall of fame boxing coach Freddie Roach and his team are now part of his training camp.

“Jaime Munguia is a really good puncher,” Roach said. “He trains really hard every day. He’s ready to go 12-rounds any day of the week.”

Freddie Roach | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda

‘We are very proud of Jaime Munguia’

Also in attendance at the media day were CEO of Zanfer Boxing, Fernando Beltran and Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya.

“It’s been a ride with Jaime Munguia and I am really proud of him. He’s a very loyal kid, and very hard-working,” said Beltran. “It’s been a pleasure to work with him, and to be involved in his career has been a privilege.”

“The future starts today,” said De La Hoya. “Jaime has a tough challenge ahead of him, and with the addition of Freddie Roach in his corner we hope that he can do the job that Canelo couldn’t. We are very proud of Jaime Munguia and we expect a great 2024 for him.”

L-R: Oscar De La Hoya, Jaime Munguia, Fernando Beltran and Freddie Roach | Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, Munguia vs Ryder airs live on Sunday, January 28.