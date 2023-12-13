Jake Paul vs Andre August final pre-fight press conference

Jake Paul faces Andre August in the main event at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. The pair battles it out on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 4 live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

Puerto Rico-based 26-year-old Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) of Cleveland goes through the ropes for the third time in 2023 and eyes his second straight victory. Riding a five-win streak, Houston-based 35-year-old August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Beaumont, Texas fights for the second time this year.

In the co-main event, undefeated Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey goes up against former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBC super middleweight title at stake.

On the Paul vs August undercard, Yoenis Tellez (6-0, 5 KOs) meets Livan Navarro (15-1, 9 KOs) in an all-Cuban bout at super welterweight. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Continental Latin Americas title on the line.

Plus, Lorenzo Medina (8-0, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida squares off against Joshua Temple (12-2, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at heavyweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 16.