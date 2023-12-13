Jose Tito Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes weigh-in results

Jose Tito Sanchez defends his WBC Continental Latino title against Walter Santibanes in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, December 14. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Eric Priest squares off against Paul Mendez. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

Also on the card, Grant Flores takes on Wayne Boudreaux in a six-rounder at welterweight. As well, Jorge Chavez faces Jerson Ortiz in a six-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Ricardo Ruvalcaba meets Irving Macias in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Get Sanchez vs Santibanes full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Sanchez vs Santibanes fight card

Main card

Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Walter Santibanes, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Sanchez’s WBC Continental Latino super bantamweight title

Eric Priest vs. Paul Mendez, 8 rounds, middleweight

Grant Flores vs. Wayne Boudreaux, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Jerson Ortiz, 6 rounds, featherweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Irving Macias, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Justin Figueroa vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Friday, December 15.