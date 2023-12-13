Google News
Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura joins UFC 298 in Anaheim, CA

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

Parviz Iskenderov

Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is back in the Octagon on Saturday, February 17, when he faces Poland’s Marcin Tybura at UFC 298. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Tai Tuivasa (14-6) is looking to return to winning ways after suffering three defeats in a row. The 30-year-old last fought in September, when he was submitted in the second round by Alexander Volkov. Prior to that, the Sydney native was KO’d by Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane in the first and third round, respectively. The No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender’s most recent win to date goes to February 2022, when he stopped Derrick Lewis in the second round to secure the fifth straight victory.

No. 10-ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (24-8) also looks to rebound from the defeat. The 38-year-old lost his previous bout in July by TKO in the first round against Tom Aspinall. Before that the native of Uniejow, Poland defeated Blagoy Ivanov and Alexander Romanov by decision.

The fight was announced today by the promotion on X.

In the UFC 298 main event, Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) of Australia defends his featherweight title against undefeated No. 5-ranked contender Ilia Topuria (14-0) of Germany.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, February 18.

