UFC 296 Embedded 2: We are in the Mob Museum in Vegas

UFC 296 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two championship belts contested on the night.

In the main event, Leon Edwards defends his UFC welterweight title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja defends his UFC flyweight title against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card, Stephen Thompson goes up against Shavkat Rakhmonov at welterweight. As well, Tony Ferguson faces off Paddy Pimblett at lightweight. In addition, Vicente Luque and Ian Machado Garry battle it out at welterweight.

UFC 296 Embedded 2 features Colby Covington, Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval, Paddy Pimblett, Stephen Thompson and Leon Edwards as they enjoy their activities and get closer to their respective bouts.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 17.