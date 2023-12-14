Alberto Puello faces Ector Madera on top of Morrell vs Agbeko prelims

Undefeated former world champion Alberto Puello faces unbeaten Ector Madera on Saturday, December 16 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. The pair squares off on the top of preliminary lineup of action, leading to David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko live on Showtime. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight bout.

Also featured on Morrell vs Agbeko YouTube-streamed prelims, an eight-round middleweight bout between Kyrone Davis and Cruse Stewart. Plus, Lawrence King and Alex Theran go head to head in a six-round bout at light heavyweight.

In the main event, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based David Morell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba defends his WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title against Nashville, Tennessee-based Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) of Ghana. In the co-main event, Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) takes on Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in a rematch.

Plus, Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico defends his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela. Kicking off the telecast, Robert Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) of Gilroy, California meets fellow former world champion Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida at welterweight.

Alberto Puello vs Ector Madera

Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOS) of Dominican Republic goes through the ropes for the first time since August 2022, when he defeated Botirzhon Akhmedov by split decision and landed the vacant WBA super lightweight title. Las Vegas-based southpaw fights for the third time in the U.S.

Ector Madera (11-0, 6 KOs) is back in the ring for the first time since last December. The 27-year-old native of Bakersfield, California defeated Alejandro Frias Rodriguez by unanimous decision last time out in Stockton.

Kyrone Davis vs Cruse Stewart

Kyrone Davis (17-3-1, 6 KOs) eyes his second straight victory. The 29-year-old native of Monmouth County, New Jersey won his previous bout in January by unanimous decision against Cristian Fabian Rios.

Cruse Stewart (8-2, 6 KOs) looks to rebound from a pair of defeats. The Rock Island, Illinois’ 34-year-old was KO’d last December by Elijah Garcia, after dropping a decision against Hakim Lopez in June.

Lawrence King vs Alex Theran

Lawrence King (13-1, 11 KOs) targets his 10th win in a row. In his previous outing in June, the 27-year-old southpaw of San Bernardino, California stopped Marco Reyes in six rounds.

33-year-old Alex Theran (23-12, 15 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia lost seven bouts in a row. Lynn, Massachusetts-based southpaw’s most recent win goes back to May 2021, when he earned a UD against Adama Osumanu.

Non-televised undercard

Among the non-televised undercard bouts, Joey Spencer (16-1, 10 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan takes on Marcelo Fabian Bzowski (11-24-4) of Avellaneda, Argentina. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

As well, Michael Angeletti (9-0, 7 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana goes up against Angel Antonio Contreras (13-7-2, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight.

Plus, Shawn McCalman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Denver, Colorado and Cristian Olivas (22-9, 19 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico clash in an eight-round bout at super middleweight. In addition, Jose Chollet (2-0, 2 KOs) of San Diego, California meets Lyle McFarlane (2-2, 1 KOs) of Okmulgee, Oklahoma in a four-round contest at super lightweight.

Rounding out the card, John Easter (5-0, 5 KOs) and Javier Frazier (8-27-1, 4 KOs) go toe-to-toe in a four-rounder at super middleweight and Charles Harris Jr (7-1, 6 KOs) faces Marlin Sims (8-2, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Morrell vs Agbeko fight card

The current Morrell vs Agbeko lineup looks as the following:

Main card

David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto, 10 rounds, welterweight

Prelims (Showtime Boxing Countdown)

Alberto Puello vs. Ector Madera, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Kyrone Davis vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight

Lawrence King vs. Alex Theran, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Non-televised undercard

Joey Spencer vs. Marcelo Fabian Bzowski, 6 rounds, middleweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Shawn McCalman vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Chollet vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, super lightweight

John Easter vs. Javier Frazier, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Charles Harris Jr vs. Marlin Sims, 6 rounds, lightweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.