David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko final pre-fight press conference

David Morrell and Sena Agbeko square off live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, December 16. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based southpaw Morell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Clara, Cuba makes the fifth defense of his WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title. Nashville, Tennessee-based Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) of Accra, Ghana looks to take his sixth consecutive win. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York takes on Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in a rematch. In their first fight in March, Colbert won by unanimous decision. Valenzuela disagreed with the outcome. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico defends his WBC flyweight belt against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Plus, Robert Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) of Gilroy, California faces fellow former world champion Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.