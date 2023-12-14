Jake Paul vs Andre August weigh-in results

Jake Paul takes on Andre August in the main event live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. The pair squares off on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 4. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Shadasia Green and Franchon Crews Dezurn battle it out for the vacant WBC super middleweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

On the Paul vs August undercard, Yoenis Tellez faces Livan Navarro in a 10-rounder at super welterweight with the WBA Continental Latin Americas title at stake. Plus, Lorenzo Medina meets Joshua Temple in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Paul vs August full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Paul vs August fight card

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Andre August, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBC super middleweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title

Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweight

Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward, 4 rounds, bantamweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 16.