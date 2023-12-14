Google News
Jake Paul vs Andre August weigh-in results

Paul vs August tops Most Valuable Prospects 4 live from Orlando, Florida

Parviz Iskenderov

Jake Paul takes on Andre August in the main event live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. The pair squares off on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 4. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Shadasia Green and Franchon Crews Dezurn battle it out for the vacant WBC super middleweight belt. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

On the Paul vs August undercard, Yoenis Tellez faces Livan Navarro in a 10-rounder at super welterweight with the WBA Continental Latin Americas title at stake. Plus, Lorenzo Medina meets Joshua Temple in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Paul vs August full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Paul vs August fight card

Main card

  • Jake Paul vs. Andre August, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBC super middleweight title
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title
  • Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

  • Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward, 4 rounds, bantamweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 16.

