Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards final pre-fight press conference

Rodriguez vs Edwards: 12-round flyweight title unification live from Glendale, Arizona

Parviz Iskenderov

Undefeated flyweight champions Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards square off live on DAZN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, December 16. The pair meets in the 12-round world title unification. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

WBO flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas claimed the title in April, when he won by unanimous decision against Cristian Gonzalez. IBF titleholder Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) of Sutton, England made the fourth successful defense of his belt in June, when he defeated Andres Campos by UD.

In the co-main event, Indio, California-based former unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) of Chust, Uzbekistan takes on Mexican southpaw Kevin Gonzalez (29-0-1, 13 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa. The pair battles it out in the 12-round WBA super bantamweight title eliminator.

On the Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard, British Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (5-0 4 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight title against Rocco Santomauro (22-2 6 KOs) of Duarte, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, Peter McGrail (8-0 5 KOs) of Liverpool and Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1 8 KOs) of Detroit go head to head for the WBA Continental belt. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

