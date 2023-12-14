Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards first Fight Week faceoff – Photos

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards square off on Saturday, December 16 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The pair of undefeated flyweight champions battles it out in the main event live on DAZN. Two championship belts are at stake.

Unbeaten Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas brings to the ring his WBO strap that he claimed in April. Undefeated Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) of Sutton, England is a long reigning IBF champion, who puts his title on the line for the fifth time.

Kicking off the fight week for their 12-round world championship unification bout, the fighters went face to face and posed for photos.

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

In the co-main event former unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces Mexican southpaw Kevin Gonzalez (29-0-1, 13 KOs) in the WBA super bantamweight title eliminator. Also on the card, British Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (5-0 4 KOs) defends his WBC International flyweight belt against Rocco Santomauro (22-2, 6 KOs) of the United States. Plus, British Peter McGrail (8-0 5 KOs) and American Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1, 8 KOs) go toe-to-toe for the WBA Continental super bantamweight title.

In the UK and Australia, Rodriguez vs Edwards airs live on Sunday, December 17.