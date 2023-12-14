UFC 296 Australia time: Edwards vs Covington – all states & territories

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington features two title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date and time when the fight card airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm AEDT.

In the five-round main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards of England faces former interim champion Colby Covington (17-3) of the United States. Kingston, Jamaica-born southpaw Edwards (21-3,1 NC) makes the second defense of his title. Covington (17-3) of Clovis, California makes his third attempt to claim a major belt.

In the five-round co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil battles Brandon Royval of the United States. Newly-crowned Pantoja (26-5) makes the first defense of his title. No. 4-ranked contender Royval (15-6) fights for his first UFC belt.

Also on the card, American welterweight Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) goes up against undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) of Kazakhstan. As well, former UFC interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson (26-9) clashes with Paddy Pimblett (20-3) of England. In addition, Ian Machado Garry (13-0) of Ireland and Vicente Luque (22-9-1) of Brazil square off at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 am AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 1 pm AEST, in Adelaide SA for 1:30 pm ACDT, in Darwin NT for 12:30 pm ACST and in Perth WA for 11 am AWST.

UFC 296 fight card

The full UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight

Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Preliminary card

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, women’s bamtamweight

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher, bantamweight

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski, women’s flyweight

Early prelims