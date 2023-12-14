Google News
Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 296 Australia time: Edwards vs Covington – all states & territories

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

MMANewsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov
Stream UFC 296 Edwards vs Covington PPV live on Kayo Australia time
UFC championship belt | Benjamin Cooke/Throwdown Photography

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington features two title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date and time when the fight card airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm AEDT.

In the five-round main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards of England faces former interim champion Colby Covington (17-3) of the United States. Kingston, Jamaica-born southpaw Edwards (21-3,1 NC) makes the second defense of his title. Covington (17-3) of Clovis, California makes his third attempt to claim a major belt.

In the five-round co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil battles Brandon Royval of the United States. Newly-crowned Pantoja (26-5) makes the first defense of his title. No. 4-ranked contender Royval (15-6) fights for his first UFC belt.

Also on the card, American welterweight Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) goes up against undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) of Kazakhstan. As well, former UFC interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson (26-9) clashes with Paddy Pimblett (20-3) of England. In addition, Ian Machado Garry (13-0) of Ireland and Vicente Luque (22-9-1) of Brazil square off at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Order PPV on Kayo

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 12 am AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT.

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 1 pm AEST, in Adelaide SA for 1:30 pm ACDT, in Darwin NT for 12:30 pm ACST and in Perth WA for 11 am AWST.

Stream UFC 296 Edwards vs Covington PPV live on Kayo Australia time

UFC 296 fight card

The full UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
  • Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
  • Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, women’s bamtamweight
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher, bantamweight
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski, women’s flyweight

Early prelims

  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden, flyweight
  • Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
  • Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
  • Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Featured Posts

Stream UFC 296 Edwards vs Covington live on Kayo in Australia

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.