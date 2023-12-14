UFC 296 Australia time: Edwards vs Covington – all states & territories

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington features two title bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date and time when the fight card airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm AEDT.
In the five-round main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards of England faces former interim champion Colby Covington (17-3) of the United States. Kingston, Jamaica-born southpaw Edwards (21-3,1 NC) makes the second defense of his title. Covington (17-3) of Clovis, California makes his third attempt to claim a major belt.
In the five-round co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja of Brazil battles Brandon Royval of the United States. Newly-crowned Pantoja (26-5) makes the first defense of his title. No. 4-ranked contender Royval (15-6) fights for his first UFC belt.
Also on the card, American welterweight Stephen Thompson (17-6-1) goes up against undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (17-0) of Kazakhstan. As well, former UFC interim lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson (26-9) clashes with Paddy Pimblett (20-3) of England. In addition, Ian Machado Garry (13-0) of Ireland and Vicente Luque (22-9-1) of Brazil square off at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm AEDT. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.
The preliminary card starts at 12 am AEDT. The early preliminary card begins at 10 am AEDT.
UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 1 pm AEST, in Adelaide SA for 1:30 pm ACDT, in Darwin NT for 12:30 pm ACST and in Perth WA for 11 am AWST.
UFC 296 fight card
The full UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
- Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight
- Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
- Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight
Preliminary card
- Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
- Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, women’s bamtamweight
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher, bantamweight
- Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski, women’s flyweight
Early prelims
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden, flyweight
- Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
- Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
- Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight