UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington pre-fight press conference

UFC 296 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards makes the second defense of his title against former interim champion Colby Covington. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the co-main event, UFC flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja defends his belt against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card, Stephen Thompson squares off against Shavkat Rakhmonov at welterweight. As well, Tony Ferguson takes on Paddy Pimblett at lightweight. Plus, Vicente Luque faces Ian Machado Garry at welterweight.

In Australia, UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs on Sunday, December 17 live on Kayo.