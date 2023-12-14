UFC 296 Embedded 3: You wanna see my lizard

UFC 296 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16. The final pay-per-view fight card for the year features a series of MMA bouts, headlined by a pair of championship clashes.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards makes the second defense of his title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes the first defense of his title against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card a welterweight bout between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Stephen Thompson. Plus, Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett battle it out at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Vicente Luque and Ian Machado Garry square off at welterweight.

UFC 296 Embedded 3 features Colby Covington, Paddy Pimblett, Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Royval, Tony Ferguson, Leon Edwards, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Vicente Luque as they near and prepare for the their respective bouts.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 17.