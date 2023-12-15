Chris Colbert: I want Jose Valenzuela to take his loss like a man

Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela square off in a rematch on Saturday, December 16 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pair meets in the co-feature to David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko live on Showtime. The 12-round bout serves as the WBA lightweight title eliminator.

Their first fight took place in Las Vegas in March. Colbert took the victory by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. Valenzuela did not agree with the verdict.

Going through the ropes in Minneapolis, Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 27-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York is looking for his second win in a row.

“I’m not forced to do anything,” said Chris Colbert at the final pre-fight press conference. “I’m my own boss. This was the option that I chose. I’m tired of hearing him talk. I’ve always wanted to prove myself.”

“He’s a sore loser, but he comes to fight. He’s gonna come to fight. I want to prove to the world and to his fans that he didn’t win. I’m gonna come dominate. I want him to take his loss like a man.”

“It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. He dropped me in the first 30 seconds and he didn’t’ finish me. It says a lot about him as a fighter. He had 2:30 to finish me in the first round.”

“He got tired. I landed so many jabs. Saturday night I’m gonna make him stop crying about this. I’m ready.”

Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela go face to face | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

‘I can see in his eyes that he’s scared’

Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) also fights for the second time in 2023. The 24-year-old southpaw of Los Mochis, Mexico looks to return to winning ways after suffering a pair of losses.

“I learned I have to keep my foot on the gas. It was pretty clear to everyone that I won,” Jose Valenzuela said. “He said that I was a bum, but it looked like he was getting jumped in there. Everything happens for a reason and I’m happy to be back.

“I made the adjustments that I had to make. Saturday I’m knocking him out. I had a tremendous training camp.”

“I’m gonna knock this clown out. It’s over for him. I can see in his eyes that he’s scared. He said he had different plans after the first fight. But he had to come back here to face me.”

Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela at the press conference | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

In the main event, Cuban David Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) defends his WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title against Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) of Ghana. In the telecast opener, former world champions Robert Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) of Gilroy, California and Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida clash at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, Morrell vs Agbeko airs live on Sunday, December 17.