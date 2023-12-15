David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko weigh-in video

David Morrell faces Sena Agbeko on Saturday, December 16 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pair battles it out in the main event bout live on Showtime. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Morrell brings to the ring his WBA ‘Regular’ 168-pound belt. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela square off in a rematch. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

In the telecast opener, former world champions Robert Guerrero and Andre Berto clash in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Get Morrell vs Agbeko full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Morrell vs Agbeko fight card

Main card

David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto, 10 rounds, welterweight

Prelims (Showtime Boxing Countdown)

Alberto Puello vs. Ector Madera, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Kyrone Davis vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight

Lawrence King vs. Alex Theran, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Non-televised undercard

Joey Spencer vs. Marcelo Fabian Bzowski, 6 rounds, middleweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Shawn McCalman vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Chollet vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, super lightweight

John Easter vs. Javier Frazier, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Charles Harris Jr vs. Marlin Sims, 6 rounds, lightweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.