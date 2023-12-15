Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko weigh-in video

Morrell Jr defends WBA 'Regular' super middleweight title against Agbeko at The Armory in Minneapolis

BoxingNewsVideos
Parviz Iskenderov

David Morrell faces Sena Agbeko on Saturday, December 16 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pair battles it out in the main event bout live on Showtime. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Morrell brings to the ring his WBA ‘Regular’ 168-pound belt. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela square off in a rematch. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

In the telecast opener, former world champions Robert Guerrero and Andre Berto clash in a 10-rounder at welterweight.

Get Morrell vs Agbeko full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Morrell vs Agbeko fight card

Main card

  • David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title
  • Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto, 10 rounds, welterweight

Prelims (Showtime Boxing Countdown)

  • Alberto Puello vs. Ector Madera, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Kyrone Davis vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Lawrence King vs. Alex Theran, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Non-televised undercard

  • Joey Spencer vs. Marcelo Fabian Bzowski, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Shawn McCalman vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Chollet vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • John Easter vs. Javier Frazier, 4 rounds, super middleweight
  • Charles Harris Jr vs. Marlin Sims, 6 rounds, lightweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Featured Posts

Stream UFC 296 Edwards vs Covington live on Kayo in Australia

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!