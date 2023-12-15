David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko weigh-in video

David Morrell faces Sena Agbeko on Saturday, December 16 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The pair battles it out in the main event bout live on Showtime. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Morrell brings to the ring his WBA ‘Regular’ 168-pound belt. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In the co-main event, Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela square off in a rematch. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.
In the telecast opener, former world champions Robert Guerrero and Andre Berto clash in a 10-rounder at welterweight.
Morrell vs Agbeko full fight card
Morrell vs Agbeko fight card
Main card
- David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title
- Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto, 10 rounds, welterweight
Prelims (Showtime Boxing Countdown)
- Alberto Puello vs. Ector Madera, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Kyrone Davis vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Lawrence King vs. Alex Theran, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Non-televised undercard
- Joey Spencer vs. Marcelo Fabian Bzowski, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, bantamweight
- Shawn McCalman vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jose Chollet vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- John Easter vs. Javier Frazier, 4 rounds, super middleweight
- Charles Harris Jr vs. Marlin Sims, 6 rounds, lightweight
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.