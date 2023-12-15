Sanchez vs Santibanes results, start time, live stream

Jose Tito Sanchez and Walter Santibanes square off in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, December 14. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout headlines the final edition of Golden Boy Fight Night for the year.
23-year-old Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California makes his third ring appearance for 2023 and looks to remain unbeaten. 32-year-old Santibanes (12-2, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona goes through the ropes for the second time this year and eyes his third win in a row.
In the co-main event, Eric Priest (11-0, 7 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas goes up against Paul Mendez (21-4-2, 11 KOs) of Carson, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.
Among the bouts featured on Sanchez vs Santibanes undercard, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (8-0, 6 KOs) and Jerson Ortiz (17-9, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua go head to head in a six-round bout at featherweight. As well, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (10-0-1, 9 KOs) of Ventura, California and Irving Macias (15-3, 10 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico clash in an eight-round bout at super lightweight. In addition, Justin Figueroa (6-0, 5 KOs) of Atlantic City, New Jersey and Jerome Clayton (3-2-1, 3 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana meet in a four-round bout at super welterweight.
The preliminary bout pits Fabian Guzman (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orange, California against Rueben Johnson (0-3) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super welterweight.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Friday, December 15.
Jose Tito Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes start time
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, December 14
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK & Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, December 15
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT
Sanchez vs Santibanes fight card
Get Sanchez vs Santibanes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Walter Santibanes, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Eric Priest vs. Paul Mendez, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jorge Chavez vs. Jerson Ortiz, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Irving Macias, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Justin Figueroa vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Prelims
- Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, middleweight
Jose Tito Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes results
- Fabian Guzman def. Rueben Johnson by KO (R2 at 2:01)
- Justin Figueroa def. Jerome Clayton by TKO (four knockdowns, R3 at 1:57)
- Ricardo Ruvalcaba def. Irving Macias by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 78-74)
- Jorge Chavez def. Jerson Ortiz by RTD (corner stoppage, R2 at 3:00)
- Eric Priest def. Paul Mendez by TKO (referee stoppage, R1 at 2:09)