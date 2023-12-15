Sanchez vs Santibanes results, start time, live stream

Jose Tito Sanchez and Walter Santibanes square off in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, December 14. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout headlines the final edition of Golden Boy Fight Night for the year.

23-year-old Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California makes his third ring appearance for 2023 and looks to remain unbeaten. 32-year-old Santibanes (12-2, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona goes through the ropes for the second time this year and eyes his third win in a row.

In the co-main event, Eric Priest (11-0, 7 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas goes up against Paul Mendez (21-4-2, 11 KOs) of Carson, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

Among the bouts featured on Sanchez vs Santibanes undercard, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (8-0, 6 KOs) and Jerson Ortiz (17-9, 8 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua go head to head in a six-round bout at featherweight. As well, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (10-0-1, 9 KOs) of Ventura, California and Irving Macias (15-3, 10 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico clash in an eight-round bout at super lightweight. In addition, Justin Figueroa (6-0, 5 KOs) of Atlantic City, New Jersey and Jerome Clayton (3-2-1, 3 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana meet in a four-round bout at super welterweight.

The preliminary bout pits Fabian Guzman (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orange, California against Rueben Johnson (0-3) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Friday, December 15.

Jose Tito Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Thursday, December 14

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, December 15

Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Sanchez vs Santibanes fight card

Get Sanchez vs Santibanes full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jose Tito Sanchez vs. Walter Santibanes, 10 rounds, featherweight

Eric Priest vs. Paul Mendez, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Jerson Ortiz, 6 rounds, featherweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Irving Macias, 8 rounds, welterweight

Justin Figueroa vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, middleweight

Jose Tito Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes results