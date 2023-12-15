Google News
Jake Paul vs Andre August prelims

Most Valuable Prospects 4

Parviz Iskenderov

Jake Paul vs Andre August free prelims aka Most Valuable Prospects 4 air live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Zachary Randolph (9-3-1, 3 KOs) of West Virginia faces Michael Manna (7-5, 4 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in a six-rounder at cruiserweight. As well, Elijah Flores (6-0, 2 KOs) of The Bronx, New York takes on Javier Mayoral (6-3-1, 1 KOs) of Loreto, Mexico in a six-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Alexander Gueche (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harbor City, California meets Clayton Ward (1-0, 1 KOs) of Cypress, Texas in a four-rounder at bantamweight.

In the main event, Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio goes up against Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Beaumont, Texas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

In the co-main event, Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey and former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia battle it out for the vacant WBC 168-pound belt. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, Paul vs August airs live on Saturday, December 16.

