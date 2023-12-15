Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards weigh-in video

Undefeated WBO flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez and unbeaten IBF titleholder Sunny Edwards battle it out live on DAZN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, December 16. A day before their world championship unification, the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The fighters must make the required 112-pound limit. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, former unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev goes up against southpaw Kevin Gonzalez. The pair squares off in the WBA super bantamweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, WBC International flyweight titleholder Galal Yafai defends his belt in a 10-rounder against Rocco Santomauro. Plus, Peter McGrail takes on Ja’Rico O’Quinn in a 10-rounder with the WBA Continental super bantamweight strap on the line.

Get Rodriguez vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card

Main card

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBO flyweight title, Edwards’ IBF flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA super bantamweight title eliminator

Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Peter McGrail vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Continental super bantamweight title

Preliminary card

Junaid Bostan vs. Gordie Russ II, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Joe McGrail vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, featherweight

Arturo Popoca vs. Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Alexis Eduardo Molina, 6 rounds, featherweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.