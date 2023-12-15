Google News
Julio Cesar Martinez vs Angelino Cordova postponed for 2024

Morrell vs Agbeko proceeds with three fights live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis

Parviz Iskenderov
Julio Cesar Martinez and Angelino Cordova no longer battle it out on Saturday, December 16 at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 12-round contest, pitting undefeated WBC flyweight titleholder against unbeaten contender, fell off of the Showtime-televised card due to visa issue on the champion’s side.

The telecast proceeds with three bouts. In the main event, Minneapolis, MN-based David Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba makes the fifth defense of his WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title against Nashville, TN-based Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) of Ghana.

In the co-main event, Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York faces Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) of Mexico in a rematch. Kicking off the action, former world champions Robert Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) of Gilroy, California and Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida go head to head at welterweight.

Mexico’s long-reigning WBA flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) last fought in May, when he stopped Ronal Batista in the 11th round and made the sixth successful defense of his belt. Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela was in action in April, when he scored a unanimous decision against Angel Acosta. A new date is expected to be determined in the coming weeks.

In the UK and Australia, Morrell vs Agbeko airs live on Sunday, December 17.

