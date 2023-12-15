UFC 296 weigh-in video – Edwards vs Covington

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington features two title bouts live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Leon Edwards makes the second defense of his UFC welterweight title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja makes the first defense of his UFC flyweight strap against Brandon Royval.

Get UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 296 fight card

Main card

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight

Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Preliminary card

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, women’s bamtamweight

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher, bantamweight

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski, women’s flyweight

Early prelims

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden, flyweight

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight

Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.