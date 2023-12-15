Google News
UFC 296 weigh-in video – Edwards vs Covington

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington weigh-in live show

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington features two title bouts live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Leon Edwards makes the second defense of his UFC welterweight title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja makes the first defense of his UFC flyweight strap against Brandon Royval.

Get UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 296 fight card

Main card

  • Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, welterweight – Edwards’ UFC welterweight title
  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
  • Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson, welterweight
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett, lightweight
  • Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Preliminary card

  • Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, featherweight
  • Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, women’s bamtamweight
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher, bantamweight
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski, women’s flyweight

Early prelims

  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight
  • Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden, flyweight
  • Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida, featherweight
  • Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
  • Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov, welterweight

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

