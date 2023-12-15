UFC 296 Embedded 4: The king of chaos is back

UFC 296 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown on Saturday, December 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The final pay-per-view fight card for the year features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, current UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards makes the second defense of his title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes the first defense of his belt against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card, Stephen Thompson and Shavkat Rakhmonov go toe-to-toe at welterweight. As well, Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett clash at lightweight. Plus, Vicente Luque and Ian Machado Garry meet at welterweight.

UFC 296 Embedded 4 features Brandon Royval, Tony Ferguson, Paddy Pimblett, Bryce Mitchell, Leon Edwards, Shavkat Rakhmonov and Colby Covington as they partake in various activities, prepare and near their respective bouts.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 17.