David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko prelims

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko free prelims air live from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, December 16, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the preliminary bouts, Las Vegas-based Dominican southpaw Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) takes on Ector Madera (11-0, 6 KOs) of Stockton, California in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Kyrone Davis (17-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey faces Cruse Stewart (8-2, 6 KOs) of Rock Island, Illinois in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Lawrence King (13-1, 11 KOs) of San Bernardino, California goes up against Alex Theran (23-12, 15 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

In the main event, WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Clara, Cuba makes the fifth defense of his title against Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) of Accra, Ghana. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York meets Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico in a rematch. The pair battles it out in the 12-round WBA lightweight title eliminator.

In the telecast opener, Robert Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) of Gilroy, California squares off against fellow former world champion Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, Morrell vs Agbeko airs live on Sunday, December 17.