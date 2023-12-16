Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jake Paul KO’s Andre August in first round with big uppercut

Jake Paul on top with first-round KO against Andre August at Most Valuable Prospects 4

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul KO's Andre August in first round
Jake Paul delivers a big right uppercut in his boxing bout against Andre August at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on December 15, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul came out on top on Friday, December 15, when he faced Andre August at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair square off in a cruiserweight boxing match, battling it out on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 4.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Paul claimed the win, sending August to the canvas with a big right uppercut. The official time was 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Dorado, Puerto Rico-based Jake Paul improved to 8-1, 5 KOs. Cleveland, Ohio’s 26-year-old made his third ring appearance for the year and secured the second win in a row.

Houston-based Andre August went the through the ropes for the second time in 2023. The 35-year-old native of Beaumont, Texas dropped to 10-2-1, 5 KOs and got his five-win streak snapped.

Jake Paul KO’s Andre August

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, December 16.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
Stream UFC 296 Edwards vs Covington live on Kayo in Australia

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!