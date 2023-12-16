Jake Paul KO’s Andre August in first round with big uppercut

Jake Paul came out on top on Friday, December 15, when he faced Andre August at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair square off in a cruiserweight boxing match, battling it out on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 4.

The scheduled for eight rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Paul claimed the win, sending August to the canvas with a big right uppercut. The official time was 2 minutes and 32 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Dorado, Puerto Rico-based Jake Paul improved to 8-1, 5 KOs. Cleveland, Ohio’s 26-year-old made his third ring appearance for the year and secured the second win in a row.

Houston-based Andre August went the through the ropes for the second time in 2023. The 35-year-old native of Beaumont, Texas dropped to 10-2-1, 5 KOs and got his five-win streak snapped.

Jake Paul KO’s Andre August

He hit the snooze button



Ringside angle of the @jakepaul brutal first round knockout.



Did he silence the haters? ?#PaulAugust pic.twitter.com/zMTXyDt15a — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 16, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, December 16.