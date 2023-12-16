Google News
Jake Paul vs Andre August post-fight press conference

Paul vs August tops Most Valuable Prospects 4 live from Orlando, Florida

Parviz Iskenderov

The post-fight Jake Paul vs Andre August press conference follows their boxing bout live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

Jake Paul is back in the ring for the third time this year, facing off Andre August. The pair squares off in an eight round contest at cruiserweight.

In the co-feature, Shadasia Green meets former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC super middleweight belt.

Also on the card, Yoenis Tellez takes on Livan Navarro for the WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title. Plus, Lorenzo Medina and Joshua Temple clash at heavyweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 16.

Get Paul vs August results.

