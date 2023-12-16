Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards prelims

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards free prelims air live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Saturday, December 16, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Arturo Popoca (11-0-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico takes on Carlos Mujica (8-3, 2 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, British southpaw Junaid Bostan (7-0 6 KOs) of Rotherham, Yorkshire faces off Gordie Russ II (6-0, 6 KOs) of Detroit in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

In addition, Albert Gonzalez (6-0, 2 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California goes up against Alexis Eduardo Molina (9-2-1, 5 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Joe McGrail (7-0 3 KOs) of Liverpool and Los Angeles native Edgar Ortiz Jr (8-4-2, 4 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at featherweight.

In the main event, undefeated WBO flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas faces unbeaten IBF titleholder Sunny Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) of Sutton, England. The pair squares off in the 12-round world title unification.

In the co-main event, former unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) of Chust, Uzbekistan meets Mexican southpaw Kevin Gonzalez (29-0-1, 13 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa. The pair battles it out in the 12-round WBA super bantamweight title eliminator.

In the UK and Australia, Rodriguez vs Edwards airs live on Sunday, December 17.