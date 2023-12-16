Google News
Paul vs August results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Jake Paul vs Andre August tops Most Valuable Prospects 4 live from Orlando, Florida

Parviz Iskenderov
Stream Jake Paul vs Andre August live results from Orlando, Florida
Jake Paul and Andre August go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their cruiserweight boxing match at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA on December 15, 2023 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

Jake Paul and Andre August square off live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. The pair battles it out on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 4. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

Dorado, Puerto Rico-based 26-year-old Cleveland native Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year and eyes his second straight victory. Houston-based 35-year-old Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Beaumont, Texas fights for the second time in 2023 and looks for his sixth win in a row.

The co-main event features undefeated Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey up against former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBC 168-pound title on the line.

Among Paul vs August undercard bouts, Yoenis Tellez (6-0, 5 KOs) faces his Cuban-fellow Livan Navarro (15-1, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title is up for grabs.

Plus, Lorenzo Medina (8-0, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida and Joshua Temple (12-2, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri go head to head in a six-round bout at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 16.

Jake Paul vs Andre August start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, December 15
Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, December 16
Time: 12:30 am GMT / 11:30 am AEDT

Watch on DAZN

Paul vs August fight card

Get Paul vs August full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jake Paul vs. Andre August, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBC super middleweight title
  • Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title
  • Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

  • Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Jake Paul vs Andre August results

Stream UFC 296 Edwards vs Covington live on Kayo in Australia

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

