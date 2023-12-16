Paul vs August results, start time, live stream, how to watch

Jake Paul and Andre August square off live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, December 15. The pair battles it out on the top of Most Valuable Prospects 4. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight.

Dorado, Puerto Rico-based 26-year-old Cleveland native Jake Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year and eyes his second straight victory. Houston-based 35-year-old Andre August (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Beaumont, Texas fights for the second time in 2023 and looks for his sixth win in a row.

The co-main event features undefeated Shadasia Green (13-0, 11 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey up against former undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBC 168-pound title on the line.

Among Paul vs August undercard bouts, Yoenis Tellez (6-0, 5 KOs) faces his Cuban-fellow Livan Navarro (15-1, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title is up for grabs.

Plus, Lorenzo Medina (8-0, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida and Joshua Temple (12-2, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri go head to head in a six-round bout at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 16.

Jake Paul vs Andre August start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, December 15

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, December 16

Time: 12:30 am GMT / 11:30 am AEDT

Paul vs August fight card

Get Paul vs August full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jake Paul vs. Andre August, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant WBC super middleweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Continental Latin Americas super welterweight title

Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Prelims

Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, welterweight

Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Jake Paul vs Andre August results