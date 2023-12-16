UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. The final pay-per-view fight card for the year features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. Ahead of their respective bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his title against former interim champion Colby Covington. In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his belt against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card, a pair of welterweight bouts featuring Shavkat Rakhmonov up against Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque versus Ian Machado Garry. Plus, Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett clash at lightweight.

In the UK and Australia, UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington airs live on Sunday, December 17.