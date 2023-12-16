Google News
UFC 296 Embedded 5: Sir Covington here at your service

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 296 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown on Saturday, December 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card features a series of bouts with two championship belts contested on the night.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards defends his title against former interim champion Colby Covington, who makes his third attempt to claim a major belt. In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title against Brandon Royval.

Also on the card, Shavkat Rakhmonov faces off Stephen Thompson at welterweight. As well, Tony Ferguson goes up against Paddy Pimblett at lightweight. Plus, Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell meet at featherweight.

UFC 296 Embedded 5 features Alexandre Pantoja, Leon Edwards, Bryce Mitchell and Colby Covington as they near their their respective bouts.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs on Sunday, December 17.

