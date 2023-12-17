Alexandre Pantoja defeats Brandon Royval to retain title at UFC 296

Alexandre Pantoja retained his flyweight title against No. 4-ranked contender Brandon Royval on Saturday, December 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squared off in the co-main event of UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington live on pay-per-view.

In addition, the bout was their second encounter. Pantoja won their first non-title fight in August 2021 by submission in the second round.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. Two judges scored the fight 50-45 and one judge had 49-46, all in favor of the champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Alexandre Pantoja made the first successful defense of his belt. The 33-year-old native of Arraial do Cabo, Brazil improved to 27-5 and secured his fifth win in a row.

Brandon Royval dropped to 15-7. Denver’s 31-year-old got his three-win streak snapped.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

