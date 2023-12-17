Cody Garbrandt KO’s Brian Kelleher in first round at UFC 296

Cody Garbrandt dominated and stopped Brian Kelleher on Saturday, December 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The pair battled it out on the preliminary card at UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington.

Former UFC bantamweight champion defeated his fellow-American by knockout, sending him to the canvas with a big right hand. The official time of stoppage was 3 minutes and 42 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by KO, 32-year-old Cody Garbrandt of Uhrichsville, Ohio improved to 14-5 and secured his second win in a row. 37-year-old Brian Kelleher of Selden, New York dropped to 24-15 and suffered his third straight defeat.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

