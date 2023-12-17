Google News
David Morrell Jr stops Sena Agbeko in second round to retain title

Morrell retains WBA 'Regular' super middleweight title via second-round TKO against Agbeko live from The Armory in Minneapolis

Parviz Iskenderov
David Morrell Jr celebrates victory against Sena Agbeko | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

David Morrell Jr and Sena Agbeko squared off in the main event at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, December 16. The contest featured Cuban unbeaten WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight champion up against contender of Ghana. The pair battled it out on the top of the final boxing fight card live on Showtime.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Morrell dominated Agbeko with a series of heavy punches. Referee Mark Nelson stepped in and wave the fight off to save the latter from further punishment. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 43 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Minneapolis, Minnesota-based David Morrell Jr improved to 10-0, 9 KOs. The 25-year-old southpaw of Santa Clara, Cuba made the fifth successful defense of his belt and remained unbeaten.

Nashville, Tennessee-based Sena Agbeko dropped to 28-3, 22 KOs. The 31-year-old native of Accra, Ghana got his five-win streak snapped.

David Morrell TKO’s Sena Agbeko

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

Get Morrell vs Agbeko full fight card results.

