Galal Yafai on top with decision against Rocco Santomauro

Galal Yafai remained unbeaten when he faced Rocco Santomauro on Saturday, December 16 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The pair battled it out on the card headlined by Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards.

The scheduled for 10 rounds flyweight bout went the full distance. British Olympic gold medalist defeated his opponent, representing the country-host, by unanimous decision. The scores were 98-93, 97-93 and 99-91.

With the victor by unanimous decision, Galal Yafai improved to 6-0, 4 KOs. The 31-year-old Birmingham’s southpaw successfully retained his WBC International belt for the fourth time.

Rocco Santomauro dropped to 22-3, 6 KOs. The 36-year-old native of Duarte, California suffered his second straight defeat.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

Get Rodriguez vs Edwards full fight card results.