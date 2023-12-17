Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards squared off in the flyweight title unification live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 16. The contest featured undefeated WBO champion of the United States up against unbeaten IBF champion of the UK.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Rodriguez claimed the win by TKO, dropping Edwards at the very end of the ninth round. Although the latter managed to get back to his feet and beat the eight count he wouldn’t come out to the following round.

With the victory, two-division world champion Jesse Rodriguez retained his WBO title and landed the IBF belt. San Antonio’s 23-year-old southpaw improved to 19-0, 12 KOs and remained undefeated.

Sunny Edwards dropped to 20-1, 4 KOs and suffered his first career defeat. The 27-year-old native of Sutton, England lost the IBF strap that he had previously successfully defended four times.

Both fighters made their second ring appearance for the year and fought for the first unified title.

Check out Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards full fight video highlights below.

Rodriguez vs Edwards full fight video highlights

Ring walk.

We are moments from the first bell!



Make sure you get to https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 to tune into all the action#RodriguezEdwards pic.twitter.com/SFfqba7Q7F — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 17, 2023

Fight time.

Rodriguez stops Edwards.

DOWN GOES EDWARDS!!!



AND IT'S OVER AT THE END OF THE ROUND!



BAM RODRIGUEZ! ?? @210bam #RodriguezEdwards live on @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/ECU0qshrtv — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 17, 2023

Verdict.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

