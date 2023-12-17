Jose Valenzuela KO’s Chris Colbert in sixth round to take revenge

Jose Valenzuela avenged his defeat against Chris Colbert on Saturday, December 16, when the pair squared off in the rematch at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The bout served as the co-feature on the final boxing fight card live on Showtime, headlined by David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko.

Their first fight was held in March in Las Vegas, where Colbert came out victorious by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. Valenzuela did not agree with the outcome.

The scheduled for 12 rounds rematch ended half way through. Valenzuela, who came out swinging and secured an eight count in the opening round, claimed the win, knocking Colbert out with a massive right hand. Referee Joel Scobie immediately waved the fight off. The official time was 1 minute and 46 seconds into the sixth round.

Jose Valenzuela came out SWINGING ??#ColbertValenzuela2 is live now on Showtime. #MorrellAgbeko pic.twitter.com/5IZSZ96pt0 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 17, 2023

With the victory by knockout, Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela improved to 13-2, 9 KOs and returned to winning ways. In addition to taking revenge, the 24-year-old southpaw of Los Mochis, Mexico won the WBA lightweight title eliminator.

27-year-old Chris Colbert of Brooklyn, New York dropped to 17-2, 6 KOs.

Jose Valenzuela KO’s Chris Colbert

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

Get Morrell vs Agbeko full fight card results.