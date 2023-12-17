Google News
Jose Valenzuela KO’s Chris Colbert in sixth round to take revenge

Valenzuela victorious in rematch against Colbert on Morrell vs Agbeko live from Minneapolis

Parviz Iskenderov
Jose Valenzuela knocks out Chris Colbert in rematch
Jose Valenzuela dominates Chris Colbert in their rematch at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on December 16, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Jose Valenzuela avenged his defeat against Chris Colbert on Saturday, December 16, when the pair squared off in the rematch at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The bout served as the co-feature on the final boxing fight card live on Showtime, headlined by David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko.

Their first fight was held in March in Las Vegas, where Colbert came out victorious by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. Valenzuela did not agree with the outcome.

The scheduled for 12 rounds rematch ended half way through. Valenzuela, who came out swinging and secured an eight count in the opening round, claimed the win, knocking Colbert out with a massive right hand. Referee Joel Scobie immediately waved the fight off. The official time was 1 minute and 46 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory by knockout, Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela improved to 13-2, 9 KOs and returned to winning ways. In addition to taking revenge, the 24-year-old southpaw of Los Mochis, Mexico won the WBA lightweight title eliminator.

27-year-old Chris Colbert of Brooklyn, New York dropped to 17-2, 6 KOs.

Jose Valenzuela KO’s Chris Colbert

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

