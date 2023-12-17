Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington full fight video highlights

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington squared off in the main event of UFC 296 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. The contest, headlining the final pay-per-view fight card for the year, featured reigning welterweight champion of England up against former interim titleholder of the United States.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of the champion.
With the victory by unanimous decision, Birmingham, England-based Leon Edwards made the second successful defense of his belt. Kingston, Jamaica-born 32-year-old southpaw improved to 21-3, 1 NC and secured his fourth win in a row.
Colby Covington didn’t succeed in his third attempt to claim a major belt. The 35-year-old native of Clovis, California dropped to 17-4.
In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.
Get UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington full fight card results.