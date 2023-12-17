Leon Edwards and Colby Covington squared off in the main event of UFC 296 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. The contest, headlining the final pay-per-view fight card for the year, featured reigning welterweight champion of England up against former interim titleholder of the United States.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of the champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Birmingham, England-based Leon Edwards made the second successful defense of his belt. Kingston, Jamaica-born 32-year-old southpaw improved to 21-3, 1 NC and secured his fourth win in a row.

Colby Covington didn’t succeed in his third attempt to claim a major belt. The 35-year-old native of Clovis, California dropped to 17-4.

Check out Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Edwards vs Covington full fight video highlights

Colby Covington makes his Octagon walk.

Talked the talk, now he walks the walk! @ColbyCovMMA enters for another shot at undisputed gold at #UFC296! pic.twitter.com/YqcjISjjyY — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

President Trump.

Here comes Leon Edwards.

Enter the welterweight king!@Leon_EdwardsMMA prepared to make his second title defense tonight at #UFC296 ? pic.twitter.com/7loZbO8RIM — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

EL PRIMER ASALTO DE LA ÚLTIMA PELEA DEL AÑO ?



Comienza la pelea estelar entre Edwards y Covington. #UFCxFSMX pic.twitter.com/rV3dXDE8Ik — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 17, 2023

Round 2.

El campeón @Leon_edwardsmma aplicando toda la presión en este segundo round #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/V7EB7LcYsj — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 17, 2023

Round 3.

El daño es notorio a la pierna de Covington tras las patadas brutales del campeón? #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/tfD5Ku4fbS — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 17, 2023

Round 4.

Que manera de escapar por parte de Leon? #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/Ls5rP56jmO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 17, 2023

Covington’s corner.

Go inside Covington's corner ahead of Round 5 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/DeOIuxm7Cs — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Round 5.

Que les pareció la estelar de #UFC296 ?? pic.twitter.com/d0auZaAs75 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 17, 2023

25 minutes in the books!



STRONG showing for the champ. Decision on the way #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/SFAfzqdfua — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Verdict.

DOMINANT from start to finish!!@Leon_EdwardsMMA went wire to wire in his victory over Colby Covington #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/BDRy5fxvkn — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Colby Covington post-fight interview.

Colby Covington calls tonight's main event an easy fight ? #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/sjsaO10MDP — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

