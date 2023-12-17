Rodriguez vs Edwards results, start time, live stream

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards square off in the flyweight championship unification live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 16. The contest pits WBO champion of the United States against IBF champion of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

San Antonio’s undefeated two-division world champion Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) puts his WBO belt on the line for the first time. Unbeaten Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) of Sutton, England is a long-reigning IBF champion, who previously retained his strap four times. Both fighters make their second ring appearance for the year and fight for the first unified title.

In the co-main event Uzbekistan’s former unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) takes on Mexican southpaw Kevin Gonzalez (29-0-1, 13 KOs). The pair battles it out in the WBA super bantamweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard bouts, British Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (5-0 4 KOs) faces off Rocco Santomauro (22-2, 6 KOs) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title at stake.

Plus, British Peter McGrail (8-0 5 KOs) and American Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1, 8 KOs) clash in a 10-round bout at super bantamweight. The WBA Continental title is on the line.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, December 16

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, December 17

Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card

Get Rodriguez vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBO flyweight title, Edwards’ IBF flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA super bantamweight title eliminator

Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Peter McGrail vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Continental super bantamweight title

Preliminary card (Before The Bell)

Arturo Popoca vs. Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Junaid Bostan vs. Gordie Russ II, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Alexis Eduardo Molina, 6 rounds, featherweight

Joe McGrail vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards results