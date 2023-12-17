Google News
Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Rodriguez vs Edwards results, start time, live stream

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards: 12-round flyweight title unification live from Glendale, Arizona

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Stream Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live results from Glendale
Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, USA on Saturday, December 16, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards square off in the flyweight championship unification live stream from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, December 16. The contest pits WBO champion of the United States against IBF champion of the UK. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

San Antonio’s undefeated two-division world champion Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) puts his WBO belt on the line for the first time. Unbeaten Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) of Sutton, England is a long-reigning IBF champion, who previously retained his strap four times. Both fighters make their second ring appearance for the year and fight for the first unified title.

In the co-main event Uzbekistan’s former unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1, 8 KOs) takes on Mexican southpaw Kevin Gonzalez (29-0-1, 13 KOs). The pair battles it out in the WBA super bantamweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Rodriguez vs Edwards undercard bouts, British Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (5-0 4 KOs) faces off Rocco Santomauro (22-2, 6 KOs) of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title at stake.

Plus, British Peter McGrail (8-0 5 KOs) and American Ja’Rico O’Quinn (16-1-1, 8 KOs) clash in a 10-round bout at super bantamweight. The WBA Continental title is on the line.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, December 16
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, December 17
Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Watch on DAZN

Rodriguez vs Edwards fight card

Get Rodriguez vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards, 12 rounds, flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBO flyweight title, Edwards’ IBF flyweight title
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA super bantamweight title eliminator
  • Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Continental super bantamweight title

Preliminary card (Before The Bell)

  • Arturo Popoca vs. Carlos Mujica, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Junaid Bostan vs. Gordie Russ II, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Alexis Eduardo Molina, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Joe McGrail vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr, 6 rounds, featherweight

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards results

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments
Google News

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Follow now

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer
Stream UFC 296 Edwards vs Covington live on Kayo in Australia

Latest News

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!