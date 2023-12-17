Murodjon Akhmadaliev drops & stops Kevin Gonzalez in eighth round

Murodjon Akhmadaliev dominated Kevin Gonzalez on Saturday, December 16 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards.

Uzbekistan’s former unified super bantamweight champion defeated Mexican southpaw via stoppage, multiple times sending him to the canvas along the way. Referee Mark Calo-oy waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 49 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory by TKO, Murodjon Akhmadaliev improved to 12-1, 8 KOs and won the WBA super bantamweight title eliminator. In addition, Indio, California-based southpaw returned to winning ways, after losing the IBF and WBA belts by split decision against Marlon Tapales in April.

Kevin Gonzalez dropped to 29-1-1, 13 KOs. The 26-year-old native of Culiacan, Mexico suffered his first career defeat.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

