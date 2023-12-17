Google News
Paddy Pimblett decisions Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Parviz Iskenderov

Paddy Pimblett was on top in his MMA bout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington. The final pay-per-view fight card for 2023 aired live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 16.

British lightweight defeated former interim champion, representing the country-host, by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.

Liverpool’s 28-year-old Paddy Pimblett improved to 21-3 and earned his seventh straight victory. 39-year-old Tony Ferguson of Oxnard, California dropped to 26-10 and lost his seventh bout in a row.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

Get UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington full fight card results.

