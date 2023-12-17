Google News
Morrell vs Agbeko results, start time, live stream

David Morrell Jr defends WBA 'Regular' super middleweight title against Sena Agbeko live from The Armory in Minneapolis

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Stream David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko live results from The Armory in Minneapolis
David Morrell and Sena Agbeko go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN, USA on December 16, 2023 | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

David Morrell and Sena Agbeko battle it out in the main event live stream from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, December 16. The contest pits Cuban unbeaten WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight titleholder against contender of Ghana. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based 25-year-old southpaw Morell Jr (9-0, 8 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his belt. Nashville, Tennessee-based 31-year-old Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) of Accra, Ghana targets his sixth straight victory.

In the co-main event, Brooklyn’s Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) and Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico square off in a rematch. Colbert won their first fight in March by unanimous decision. Valenzuela did not agree with the verdict. Their second encounter is scheduled for 12 rounds. The bout serves as the WBA lightweight title eliminator.

The telecast opener features a pair of world champions, as Robert Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) of Gilroy, California goes up against Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko start time

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, December 16
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Watch on Paramount+ with Showtime

UK & Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, December 17
Time: 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT

Boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Morrell vs Agbeko from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Morrell vs Agbeko fight card

Get Morrell vs Agbeko full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Morrell’s WBA ‘Regular’ super middleweight title
  • Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 12 rounds, lightweight – WBA lightweight title eliminator
  • Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto, 10 rounds, welterweight

Prelims (Showtime Boxing Countdown)

  • Alberto Puello vs. Ector Madera, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Kyrone Davis vs. Cruse Stewart, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Lawrence King vs. Alex Theran, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Non-televised undercard

  • Michael Angeletti vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Joey Spencer vs. Marcelo Fabian Bzowski, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Shawn McCalman vs. Cristian Olivas, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Charles Harris Jr vs. Marlin Sims, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • John Easter vs. Joshua Nicholas Lamine Diop, 4 rounds, super middleweight
  • Jose Chollet vs. Lyle McFarlane, 4 rounds, super lightweight

David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko results

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

