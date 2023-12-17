Robert Guerrero bests Andre Berto in rematch

Old rivals Robert Guerrero and Andre Berto squared off in the rematch at The Armory in Minneapolis on Saturday, December 16. Former world champions battled it out in the opening bout of the final Showtime-televised boxing card, topped by David Morrell vs Sena Agbeko.

Their first fight was held over 11 years ago in Ontario, California. After 12 rounds, Guerrero took the victory and retained his interim WBC welterweight belt by unanimous decision.

Their second non-title bout was contested over 10 rounds also at welterweight. Guerrero once again came out on top, taking his second win against Berto by UD. The scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 99-91.

With the victory, former two-division world champion Robert Guerrero of Gilroy, California improved to 38-6-1, 20 KOs. Las Vegas-based 40-year-old southpaw went through the ropes for the first time since August 2021 and secured his fifth win in a row.

Former two-time welterweight champion Andre Berto dropped to 32-6, 24 KOs. The 40-year-old native of Winter Haven, Florida stepped inside the ring for the first since August 2018.

In the UK and Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, December 17.

Get Morrell vs Agbeko full fight card results.