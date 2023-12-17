Google News
UFC 296 post-fight press conference

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 16. In attendance, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the main event, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards makes the second defense of his title against former interim champion Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes the first defense of his belt against Brandon Royval.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, December 17.

Get UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington results.

